NEW YORK (Reuters) – Drugmaker Pfizer Inc <PFE.N> said on Monday that it identified certain antiviral compounds it had in development that have the potential to inhibit coronaviruses and is engaging with a third party to screen the compounds.

The company said it hopes to have the results from that screening by the end of March and if any of the compounds are successful, it would hope start testing them by the end of the year.

Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten was one of a number of pharmaceutical executives who met with U.S. President Trump at the White House on Monday.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Sandra Maler)