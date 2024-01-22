PGP and Sperm Capacitation: Evaluating the Impact of Microsurgical Varicocele Repair Through Innovative Pre and Postoperative Cap-Score Testing

The following is a summary of “Effect of Microsurgical Varicocele Repair on Sperm Capacitation and Probability of Generating a Pregnancy as Measured by Pre and Postoperative Novel Testing With Cap-Score,” published in the November 2023 issue of Urology by Qalawena, et al.

Researchers sought to investigate whether varicocele repair could enhance sperm capacitation and increase the probability of achieving a pregnancy.

They collected data from 40 adult men with confirmed infertility based on semen analysis (SA) and diagnosed with varicocele through examination or ultrasound. The participants underwent unilateral or bilateral subinguinal microscopic varicocelectomy. Pre and postoperative assessments included SA, Cap-Score (sperm capacitation evaluation), and the probability of generating a pregnancy (PGP) within a 3-month follow-up period. Statistical comparisons were made using paired t-tests and Wilcoxon rank-sum tests.

The results showed a 17.4% relative increase in Cap-Score, indicating a rise from 23% to 27% capacitation. Additionally, there was a 25% relative increase in PGP from 24% to 30%. Statistically significant improvements were observed in sperm concentration, motility, and total sperm count following varicocelectomy.

Microsurgical varicocelectomy demonstrated a significant enhancement in sperm capacitation ability and an increase in the expected probability of achieving a pregnancy within three rounds of intrauterine insemination.

