SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Phage vB_Ec_ZCEC14 to treat antibiotic-resistant Escherichia coli isolated from urinary tract infections.

Feb 19, 2024

Contributors: Nedaa M Ismael, Mohamed Azzam, Mohamed Abdelmoteleb, Ayman El-Shibiny

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Nedaa M Ismael

    Center for Microbiology and Phage Therapy, Zewail City of Science and Technology, 12578, Giza, Egypt.

    Mohamed Azzam

    Center for Microbiology and Phage Therapy, Zewail City of Science and Technology, 12578, Giza, Egypt.

    Mohamed Abdelmoteleb

    Department of Botany, Faculty of Science, Mansoura University, 35516, Mansoura, Egypt.

    Ayman El-Shibiny

    Center for Microbiology and Phage Therapy, Zewail City of Science and Technology, 12578, Giza, Egypt. aelshibiny@zewailcity.edu.eg.

    Faculty of Environmental Agricultural Sciences, Arish University, 45511, Arish, Egypt. aelshibiny@zewailcity.edu.eg.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement