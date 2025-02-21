SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Pharmacist IBD Counseling Improves Drug Safety, Patient Satisfaction

Feb 21, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Plechschmidt J, et al. Clinical pharmacist counselling improves long-term medication safety and patient-reported outcomes in anti-TNF-treated patients with inflammatory bowel diseases: the prospective, randomized AdPhaNCED trial. Inflamm Bowel Dis. 2025;31(1):77-86. doi:10.1093/ibd/izae040

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement