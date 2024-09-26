Pharmacist-Led Interventions Reduce Diabetes Distress in Patients With T2D

Photo Credit: Drazen Zigic

Findings published in The Science of Diabetes Self-Management and Care suggest people with T2D should receive routine screening for diabetes distress. In addition, the study showed pharmacists can positively affect diabetes management and emotional well-being through tailored education. Katelyn A. Parsons, PharmD, BCACP, and colleagues from Western New England University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, recruited adults with T2D during routine visits to a pharmacist-run clinic. Participants completed a baseline A1C, demographic survey, Diabetes Distress Scale (DDS), and Patient Health Questionnaire-2 (PHQ-2). Diabetes distress was present in most participants, even despite glucose management that largely aligned with treatment goals. Depending on DDS subscale-specific responses, participants qualified for pharmacist-led educational interventions. After the intervention, significant reductions occurred in mean overall DDS score, emotional burden, regimen distress, A1C, and PHQ-2 score. Participants were highly satisfied with the service, their knowledge, and self-management skills following completion of the study.