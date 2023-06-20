The following is a summary of “Safety and efficacy of rozanolixizumab in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (MycarinG): a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, adaptive phase 3 study,” published in the May 2023 issue of Neurology by Bril et al.

Generalized myasthenia gravis is an inflammatory disease that is long-lasting, hard to predict, and crippling. Researchers need new treatments for this disease because the ones they have now had problems, like side effects (like making you more likely to get an infection) or an inability to handle the symptoms well enough. Rozanolixizumab is an infant Fc receptor blocker that could be used to treat myasthenia gravis in a new way. Investigators wanted to know if rozanolixizumab was safe and worked for people with generalized myasthenia gravis. MycarinG is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, adaptable phase 3 study conducted at 81 outpatient centers and hospitals in Asia, Europe, and North America. Patients over the age of 18 with generalized myasthenia gravis (Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America classes II–IVa), a Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) score of at least 3 (non-ocular symptoms), and a quantitative myasthenia gravis score of at least 11 were included in the study. The patients were given subcutaneous doses of either rozanolixizumab 7 mg/kg, rozanolixizumab 10 mg/kg, or a placebo once a week for six weeks.

The way people had AChR and MuSK autoantibodies affected how the randomization was done. Investigators, patients, and those who looked at the results were all kept in the dark about the random pairings. The primary measure of effectiveness was the change in the MG-ADL score from baseline to day 43 in the “intention-to-treat” group. All patients randomly assigned to the study and got at least one dose of the study drug were checked for treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs). This trial is listed on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT03971422) and EudraCT (2019-000968-18). An open-label extension study has been finished (NCT04124965; EudraCT 2019-000969-21), and another is underway (NCT04650854; EudraCT 2020-003230-20). Between June 3, 2019, and June 30, 2021, 200 patients were enrolled after 300 were evaluated for eligibility. 66 (33%) were given rozanolixizumab 7 mg/kg, 67 (34%) were given rozanolixizumab 10 mg/kg, and 67 (34%) were given placebo. Reductions in MG-ADL score from baseline to day 43 were more significant in the rozanolixizumab 7 mg/kg group (least-squares mean change –3·37 [SE 0·49]) and in the rozanolixizumab 10 mg/kg group (–3·40 [0·49]) than with placebo (–0·78 [0·49]; for 7 mg/kg, least-squares mean difference −2·59 [95% CI −4·09 to −1·25], P<0·0001; for 10 mg/kg, −2·62 [−3·99 to −1·16], P<0·0001). About 52 (81%) of 64 patients treated with rozanolixizumab 7 mg/kg, 57 (83%) of 69 patients treated with rozanolixizumab 10 mg/kg, and 45 (67%) of 67 patients treated with placebo experienced TEAEs.

The most common TEAEs were headache (29 [45%] patients in the rozanolixizumab 7 mg/kg group, 26 [38%] in the rozanolixizumab 10 mg/kg group, and 13 [19%] in the placebo group), diarrhea (16 [25%], 11 [16%], and 9 [13%]), and fever (8 [13%], 14 [20%], and 1 [1%]). About Five (8%) patients in the group receiving rozanolixizumab 7 mg/kg, 7 (10%) patients in the group receiving rozanolixizumab 10 mg/kg, and 6 (9%) patients in the placebo group experienced a severe TEAE. No fatalities occurred. Patients with generalized myasthenia gravis who took either 7 mg/kg or 10 mg/kg of rozanolixizumab reported, and investigators saw clinically significant changes. In general, both amounts were well tolerated. These results support that blocking Fc receptors in newborns is how generalized myasthenia gravis works. Rozanolixizumab could give people with generalized myasthenia gravis another choice for treatment.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1474442223000777