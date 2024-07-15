PHF6 suppresses self-renewal of leukemic stem cells in AML.

Acute myeloid leukemia is characterized by uncontrolled proliferation of self-renewing myeloid progenitors accompanied by a differentiation arrest. PHF6 is a chromatin-binding protein mutated in myeloid leukemias, and its isolated loss increases mouse HSC self-renewal without malignant transformation. We report here that Phf6 knockout increases the aggressiveness of Hoxa9-driven AML over serial transplantation, and increases the frequency of leukemia initiating cells. We define the in vivo hierarchy of Hoxa9-driven AML and identify a population that we term the “LIC-e” (leukemia initiating cells enriched) population. We find that Phf6 loss expands the LIC-e population and skews its transcriptome to a more stem-like state; concordant transcriptome shifts are also observed on PHF6 knockout in a human AML cell line and in PHF6 mutant patient samples from the BEAT AML dataset. We demonstrate that LIC-e accumulation in Phf6 knockout AML occurs not due to effects on cell cycle or apoptosis, but due to an increase in the fraction of its progeny that retain LIC-e identity. Our work indicates that Phf6 loss increases AML self-renewal through context-specific effects on leukemia stem cells.© 2024. The Author(s).

