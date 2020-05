MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 18 new coronavirus deaths and 380 additional infections, the highest single-day increase in cases in more than seven weeks.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have reached 904, while confirmed cases have risen to 15,049. It said 94 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,506.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)