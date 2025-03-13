Physical Activity and Reduced Risk of Alzheimer Disease

Photo Credit: andresr

The following is a summary of “A dose–response meta-analysis of physical activity and the risk of alzheimer’s disease in prospective studies,” published in the March 2025 issue of Journal of Neurology by Yanjie et al.

The growing global burden of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and an aging population, physical activity (PA) is increasingly recognized as a crucial non-pharmacological preventive strategy.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the impact of PA on AD risk and its potential preventive benefits.

They searched across PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, and the Cochrane Library, including publications from inception to November 1, 2024, limited to English-language studies. Multivariate-adjusted effect estimates were pooled using random-effects models to analyze the association between PA and AD risk. Stratified, subgroup, and sensitivity analyses, along with multifactorial meta-regression and dose–response assessments, were performed to evaluate the preventive effects of PA on AD.

The results showed that 29 studies were included in the primary analysis, along with 3 additional studies for supplemental analyses, involving 14,535,61 participants, of whom 68,497 had AD. High-intensity PA was associated with a 26% lower risk of AD (Hazard ratio [HR] = 0.74, 95% CI 0.67–0.83). Dose–response analysis indicated both linear and nonlinear relationships, with a 15% reduction in AD risk per 10 metabolic equivalent task hours per week (Metabolic equivalent-hour/week (MET-h/wk)) increase in PA. Subgroup analysis showed greater protective effects in individuals with a body mass index (BMI) < 25 (HR = 0.65, 95% CI 0.52–0.82), those aged 75 years or older (HR = 0.57, 95% CI 0.48–0.67), and non-APOE ε4 gene carriers (HR = 0.72, 95% CI 0.55–0.93). Multifactorial meta-regression did not significantly explain the heterogeneity. Robustness was confirmed through supplemental meta-analysis, subgroup analysis, and sensitivity analysis.

Investigators concluded that PA demonstrated potential in reducing AD risk, especially in specific subgroups, and represents a valuable, accessible public health intervention.

