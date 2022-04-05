For a study, the researchers sought to look at how objectively recorded physical activity (PA) correlated with weight changes after roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) over the course of 7 years. It was unclear what role free-living PA plays in surgery-induced weight loss and subsequent weight return. A multi-center prospective cohort study of bariatric surgery participants was tracked for more than or equal to 7 years. About 649 (80%) of the 807 participants who had RYGB and were given an activity monitor had enough data for the research (78% female; median age 47 years; median BMI 46 kg/m2). The mean daily steps, hours/day of SB, and minutes/week of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) were calculated at each assessment. Mixed models were used to evaluate relationships between PA measures and weight outcomes, controlling sociodemographics, health status, and eating habits. The mean pre-to-post surgery improvements in PA were minor. The mean postsurgery PA level was below the PA recommendations for health (e.g., 101 MVPA min/week 7 years postsurgery versus ≥150 MVPA min/week recommendation). More steps, fewer SB, and more MVPA were associated with more significant weight reduction in a dose-response relationship. Weight regain was also linked to efforts and SB, but not MVPA. Participants in the highest quartile of steps lost 2.9%(95% confidence interval, 1.8–4.1) more of their presurgery weight and regained 5.4% (95% CI, 2.4–8.3) less of their maximal weight loss after follow-up. Despite only moderate increases in objectively measured PA levels following RYGB, PA level was independently linked with bariatric surgery weight outcomes over a 7-year period.

Source:journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/Abstract/2022/04000/Associations_Between_Physical_Activity_and_Changes.16.aspx