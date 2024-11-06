SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Physical Activity Improves Chronic Plaque Psoriasis

Nov 06, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Sheppard R, et al. Increased physical activity promotes skin clearance, improves cardiovascular and psychological health, and increases functional capacity in patients with psoriasis. Skin Health Dis. 2024;4(5):e426. doi:10.1002/ski2.426

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU