Physical Activity Improves Chronic Plaque Psoriasis

Increasing physical activity (PA) may be a viable therapeutic approach for managing psoriasis, according to findings from a 20-week prospective cohort study published in Skin Health and Disease. The researchers partnered with patients with chronic plaque psoriasis to design a PA intervention. Sixteen participants completed a program involving twice-weekly, 60-minute guided walks in greenspaces for 10 weeks, followed by independent activities for the remaining 10 weeks. The investigators tracked PA levels using wrist-worn accelerometers and hip-worn pedometers. Clinical assessments at baseline, week 10, and week 20 revealed significant improvements: Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) scores decreased at week 10 (P=0.01) and week 20 (P=0.001), with 50% of patients achieving PASI-50 by the end of the study. Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) scores and BP significantly improved, and pulse wave velocity decreased by week 20 (P=0.02), indicating cardiovascular benefits. Additionally, participants showed improved psychological wellbeing and functional capacity. The authors called for further investigation of PA as a therapeutic intervention for psoriasis.

Author Teresa Sellinger