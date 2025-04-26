Physical Activity Prescription Use by General Practitioners

Photo Credit: Freepik

The following is a summary of “Physical activity prescription in general practice in France: where do we stand? A cross-sectional study,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Primary Care by Hagiu et al.

Physical activity on prescription (PAP) helps prevent and manage many diseases. Its use by general practitioners (GPs) varies significantly.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess PAP usage by general practitioners, including prescription frequency, target conditions, and key influencing factors.

They conducted a cross-sectional study from October 23, 2023, to April 23, 2024, using a structured questionnaire to collect data from GPs. They assessed PAP frequency, target populations, knowledge, and barriers; data were analyzed using descriptive methods and logistic regression.

The results showed 39.1% prescribed PAP, with a median rate of twice per month. Reduced sedentary time (<4 h) increased PAP use (pOR 3.6, P=0.044). Knowledge of nearby sport-health facilities predicted use (pOR 3.7, P<0.001). Support tools raised rates (pOR 1.6, P=0.041), while lack of tool awareness reduced prescribing.

Investigators found that better access to sport-health facilities and effective support tools significantly improved PAP practices. They suggested these factors could enhance prescription rates among GPs.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-025-02815-z