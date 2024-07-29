Physical Performance Predicts Survival in NSCLC

Photo Credit: Gorodenkoff

Physical performance may be a key prognostic factor for OS in NSCLC, according to findings published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. The researchers included 55 patients with metastatic NSCLC and seven age-matched controls. The researchers assessed physical performance, body composition, QOL, and OS. Patients with higher performance in timed up-and-go, sit-to-stand, and six-minute walking tests had significantly improved survival rates (+320%, P=0.007; +256%, P=0.01; +323%, P=0.002, respectively) compared with patients who had lower physical performance. However, there was no significant association between body composition and survival. Plasma from patients with low physical performance showed impaired oxygen consumption rate (-54.2%; P<0.001) and cell proliferation (-44.9%; P=0.007).