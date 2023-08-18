Physical Urticaria: Features, Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Management Strategies

The following is a summary of “Physical urticaria: Clinical features, pathogenesis, diagnostic work-up, and management,” published in the AUGUST 2023 issue of Dermatology by McSweeney, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to provide an evidence-based summary of physical urticaria, a type of urticaria characterized by recurrent wheals and/or angioedema following skin exposure to physical stimuli. They aimed to discuss the epidemiology, clinical features, pathogenesis, diagnostic work-up, and management of different types of physical urticaria based on their triggers, including mechanical (friction, pressure, and vibration), thermal (cold and heat), and solar electromagnetic radiation.

The study utilizes evidence and research to present a comprehensive overview of physical urticaria. It discussed the specific triggers associated with each type of physical urticaria and the symptoms that can develop following exposure to the eliciting stimulus, which may also include mucosal involvement and systemic symptoms like nausea, headache, or anaphylaxis. Differentiating physical urticaria from other chronic urticarias requires careful clinical assessment and confirmatory provocation testing.

It provided valuable insights into the epidemiology, clinical features, and pathogenesis of physical urticaria, shedding light on the various triggers and symptoms associated with each type. It emphasized the importance of a thorough diagnostic work-up, including confirmatory provocation testing, to accurately identify and differentiate physical urticaria from other chronic urticarias.

By presenting evidence-based information on the epidemiology, clinical features, pathogenesis, diagnostic work-up, and management of physical urticaria, the study served as a valuable resource for healthcare professionals. It highlighted the need for careful clinical assessment and confirmatory testing to diagnose and manage physical urticaria accurately. Clinicians can utilize the information to improve their understanding and approach to treating patients with physical urticaria, enhancing patient care and outcomes.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)00515-7/fulltext