Pigmentary/Vascular Neurocutaneous Disorders & Melanoma Predisposition

The following is a summary of “PTPN11 Mosaicism Causes a Spectrum of Pigmentary and Vascular Neurocutaneous Disorders and Predisposes to Melanoma,” published in the June 2023 issue of Investigative Dermatology by Polubothu et al.

Phakomatosis pigmentovascularis is a diagnosis indicating the coexistence of pigmentary and vascular birthmarks of specific types, along with variable multisystem involvement, including CNS disease, asymmetrical development, and a predisposition to cancer.

Researchers identify clonal mosaic variants in gene PTPN11 encoding SHP2 phosphatase as a cause of phakomatosis pigmentovascularis type III or spilorosea using a close phenotypic group and high-throughput next-generation sequencing of affected tissues. The same variant is present in distinct pigmentary and vascular birthmarks and is undetectable in blood within an individual. Further, they demonstrate that the same variants can independently cause pigmentary or vascular phenotypes and promote melanoma development within pigmentary lesions. Modeling the structure of proteins reveals that although variants result in a loss of function at the phosphatase domain level, conformational alterations promote longer ligand binding. Modeling in vitro of missense variants confirms downstream MAPK pathway hyperactivation and extensive disruption of human endothelial cell angiogenesis.

Patients with PTPN11 mosaicism may theoretically transmit the variant as the germline RASopathy Noonan syndrome with lentigines to their offspring. These findings enhance our knowledge of the pathogenesis and biology of nevus spills and capillary malformation syndromes, paving the way for more effective clinical management.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022202X22028913