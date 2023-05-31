The following is a summary of “Magnetic resonance imaging radiomic features for recurrent prostate cancer following proton radiation therapy–A pilot study,” published in the March 2023 issue of Urologic Oncology by Bazargani et al.

The clinical significance of multiparametric MRI (mp-MRI) in assessing post-proton radiation remains uncertain. In this preliminary investigation, researchers delineated the mp-MRI characteristics utilizing the Prostate Imaging-Reporting and Data System (PI-RADS) for the reappearance of prostate cancer (PCa) after proton radiation therapy. Following IRB approval, 163 consecutive cases who underwent MRI-fusion prostate biopsy at research institutions between November 2017 and May 2020 were identified. The present study assessed patients diagnosed with prostate cancer (PCa) who experienced biochemical recurrence after proton radiation therapy. Exclusion criteria encompassed patients presenting with visibly metastatic disease, metallic fragments, implanted medical devices, or those who had undergone prostatectomy.

The multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (mpMRI) investigations underwent thorough evaluation and assessment by 2 radiologists who received specialized training through a fellowship program. After undergoing an MRI-fusion biopsy of the lesions of interest (LOI), the resulting slides were analyzed by pathologists who have received specialized training through a fellowship program. A total of 14 patients exhibiting 16 lesions were identified as meeting the inclusion criteria for the study. The cohort’s median age was 69, ranging from 57 to 79. The median duration until biochemical recurrence was 7.3 years, ranging from 3 to 13 years. Following the treatment, the imaging revealed a reduction in the size of the prostate and a widespread reduction in T2 signal intensity. Therefore, diagnosing disease recurrence often requires the utilization of apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC) and early enhancement at dynamic contrast-enhanced (DCE) imaging.

A cumulative of 16 lesions exhibiting PIRADS scores of 3 or greater were detected. Among the observed lesions, there were 5 with a Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System (PIRADS) score of 3, of which 4 out of 5 (80%) did not exhibit signs of prostate cancer. Additionally, 7 lesions had PIRADS scores of 4-5, out of which 6 (86%) were found to have high-risk prostate cancer. Furthermore, 4 lesions had unassigned PIRADS scores, and all (100%) had high-risk cancers. Of all the variables observed through MRI, it was found that heterogeneity in diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) exhibited the most significant correlation with the recurrence of prostate cancer (PCa) (P < 0.001). The outcomes of the researcher’s preliminary investigation indicate that the PIRADS scoring methodology in the post-proton radiation therapy milieu exhibits certain associations with prostate cancer recurrence.

Nevertheless, the significance of these discoveries in clinical terms remains uncertain. The observed frequency of cancer in lesions categorized under the PIRADS system was consistent with the expected values. However, it is noteworthy that all unassigned lesions were malignant. This indicates that a careful approach should be taken while using the PIRADS scoring system in a post-proton radiation setting. In addition, the study’s findings can be validated by employing a larger cohort.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1078143922003866