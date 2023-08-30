Planar Cell Polarity Protein Fjx1’s Regulation of Sertoli Cell Function

The following is a summary of “Regulation of Sertoli cell function by planar cell polarity (PCP) protein Fjx1,” published in the July 2023 issue of Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology by Bu et al.

Fjx1 is a PCP protein and a component of the Fat (FAT atypical cadherin 1)/Dchs (Dachsous cadherin-related protein)/Fjx1 PCP complex. Fjx1 is also a non-receptor Ser/Thr protein kinase capable of phosphorylating Fat1 at its extracellular cadherin domains as it traverses the Golgi system. Fjx1 is, therefore, a Golgi-based regulator of Fat1 function, determining its extracellular deposition. Fjx1 was found to be distributed throughout the cytoplasm of Sertoli cells, partially co-localizing with microtubules (MTs) across the seminiferous epithelium. It was most prominent in the apical ES (ectoplasmic specialization) and basal ES (ectoplasmic specialization), displaying stage-specific expression.

The apical ES and basal ES are the testis-specific cell adhesion ultrastructures at the Sertoli-elongated spermatid interface and the Sertoli cell-cell interface, respectively, consistent with Fjx1’s role as a Golgi-associated Ser/Thr kinase that modulates the Fat (and Dchs) integral membrane proteins. It was discovered that its disruption (KD) by RNAi using specific Fjx1 siRNA duplexes as opposed to non-targeting negative control siRNA duplexes perturbed the tight junction function of Sertoli cells, as well as the process and organization of MT and actin.

Fjx1 knockdown did not affect the steady-state levels of nearly two dozen BTB-associated Sertoli cell proteins, including structural and regulatory proteins. However, Fjx1 knockdown was found to down-regulate Fat1 (but not Fat2, 3, and 4) and up-regulate Dchs1 (but not Dchs2) expression. Based on biochemical analysis, it was determined that Fjx1 KD was able to abolish phosphorylation of its putative substrate Fat1 at its Ser/Thr sites but not at its Tyr site, indicating an intimate functional relationship between Fjx1 and Fat1 in Sertoli cells.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0303720723000874