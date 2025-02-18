Plant-Derived Supplement Enhances Skin Tone and Reduces Spots

Photo Credit: bdspn

The following is a summary of “Multi-Plant Concentrated Powder Improved Skin Whitening: A Double-Blinded, Randomized, and Placebo-Controlled Clinical Study,” published in the February 2025 issue of Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology by He et al.

Research on edible plants expanded as the demand for skin-enhancing products grew, with studies showing phytochemical-rich extracts improved wrinkles, pigmentation, and dullness, though clinical studies on combined ingredients remained limited.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the functional properties of 3 combined plant ingredients known for the skin-enhancing effects.

They screened 60 healthy individuals and randomly assigned them to a test group (TG) or placebo group (PG), TG consumed 2 tablets of multi-plant concentrated powder daily, while PG received placebo tablets without active ingredients for 12 weeks. Plasma Trolox equivalent antioxidant capacity (TEAC), superoxide dismutase (SOD), and glutathione peroxidase (GPx) levels were estimated at week 0 (W0), week 8 (W8), and week 12 (W12). Skin brightness (L* value), skin tone (Individual Typological Angle [ITA° ]), erythema (a* value), skin spots, and wrinkles were evaluated at W0, week 4 (W4), W8, and W12.

The results showed significant improvements in all 3 antioxidant markers in the blood after ingesting the compound ingredient tablets compared to the PG (P < 0.01), L* value and ITA° increased significantly from W8 (P < 0.1). Skin spots showed a significant reduction at W8 and W12 (P < 0.1). While a* value and skin wrinkles decreased noticeably within the group at W12 (P < 0.1) and no significant differences were observed compared to the PG.

Investigators concluded the multi-plant concentrated powder consumption improved skin whitening, tone, and spots and showed some positive effects on wrinkles and erythema.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocd.70011