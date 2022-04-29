For a study, researchers sought to investigate the kinetics of Epstein-Barr virus DNA (EBV DNA) and its effect on survival. A retrospective evaluation of 900 nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) patients was done. At various periods after treatment, plasma EBV DNA levels were examined. The relationship between EBV kinetics and recurrence and metastasis was investigated. After stratifying patients based on EBV results, Kaplan-Meier estimates were used to compare survival. According to the EBV groups, 12- and 24-month landmark analyses for overall survival (OS) data were done. Patients with a post-EBV count of fewer than 2500 copies/mL had a better chance of surviving than those with a larger count. Furthermore, patients with continuously elevated EBV DNA had significantly lower OS (hazard ratio [HR], 2.542, 95% CI, 2.077–3.111; P<0.001), distant metastasis-free survival (HR, 2.970; 95% CI, 2.392–3.687; P<0.001), locoregional-free survival (HR, 1.699; 95% CI, 1.072–2.692; P=0.013), and progression-free survival (HR, Using the 12- and 24-month landmark analyses, the 5-year OS with increased EBV was lower than the remission group. After treatment, elevated EBV DNA concentrations were a better predictor of survival than baseline amounts. Furthermore, persistently high EBV DNA indicated recurrence, metastasis, and a bad prognosis for NPC after treatment. Furthermore, throughout long-term follow-up, there were consistent patterns of EBV DNA kinetics, which require additional investigation.

Source:journals.lww.com/journalppo/Abstract/2022/03000/Circulating_Plasma_Epstein_Barr_Virus_DNA_Load.1.aspx