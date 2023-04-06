The following is a summary of the “Plasma neurofilament light as blood marker for poor brain white matter integrity among middle-aged urban adults,” published in the January 2023 issue of Neurobiology of Aging by Beydoun, et al.

White matter integrity (WMI) may mediate the association between plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) ’s and dementia. In this study, we correlated plasma NfL with diffusion tensor MRI markers such as global and cortical white matter fractional anisotropy (FA) and trace (TR).

They looked at data from 163 individuals with both baseline and follow-up plasma NfL measurements (v 1 : 2004-2009, v 2 : 2009-2013, and v scan : 2011-2015; meantime v 1 to v scan = 5.4 years and v 2 to v scan = 1.1 years). Global TR (β ± SE: +0.0000560 ± 0.0000186, b = 0.27, P = 0.003, q = 0.012), TR in the left frontal WM (β ± SE: + 0.0000706 ± 0.0000201, b = 0.30, P = 0.001, q = 0.0093), and TR in the right frontal WM (β ± SE: + 0.0000767 ± 0.000021, b = 0. Among adults, these correlations were concentrated among males.

And White adults. NfL v2 was linked to higher left temporal lobe TR only in adults of African descent. Left frontal FA was lower in people who “tracked high” in NfL (Model 2, BMI-adjusted: β ± SE:-0.01084 ± 0.00408, P = 0.009). Researchers have found that plasma NfL is a promising biomarker for predicting future brain white matter integrity (WMI) in middle-aged adults.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S019745802200210X