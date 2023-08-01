Plasmatic BRAF-V600E Allele Fraction in MCRC

The following is a summary of “Plasmatic BRAF-V600E allele fraction as a prognostic factor in metastatic colorectal cancer treated with BRAF combinatorial treatments,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Oncology by Ros et al.

The combination of a BRAF inhibitor (BRAFi) and an anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), with or without a MEK inhibitor (MEKi), enhances survival in patients with BRAF-V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) compared to chemotherapy alone. However, responses are heterogeneous, and no biomarkers are available to evaluate patient prognosis or guide doublet- or triplet-based regimens.

A prospective discovery cohort of 47 BRAF-V600E-mutant patients treated with BRAFi–anti-EGFR MEKi in clinical trials and actual practice was assessed. The results were validated in a multicenter independent cohort (n = 29). The BRAF-V600E AF cut-off at baseline in the discovery cohort was determined using digital droplet PCR (ddPCR).

All patients had confirmed BRAF-V600E mutations in their tissue. Patients with advanced AF have a higher incidence of liver metastases and more metastatic sites. The discovery cohort’s progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) medians were 4.4 and 10.1 months, respectively. Patients with high BRAF AF (≥2%, n = 23) had inferior PFS [hazard ratio (HR) 2.97, 95% CI 1.55-5.69; P = 0.001] and OS [HR 3.28, 95% CI 1.58-6.81; P = 0.001] compared to patients with low BRAF AF (<2%, n = 24). The independent significance of BRAF AF levels was maintained in the multivariable analysis. High BRAF AF was associated with worse PFS (HR 3.83, 95% CI 1.60-9.17; P = 0.002) and a trend toward worse OS (HR 1.86, 95% CI 0.60-4.17; P = 0.15) in the validation cohort.

High-BRAF AF patients (n = 35) benefited more from triplet therapy than low-BRAF AF patients (n = 41; P<0.01, PFS and OS interaction tests). Plasmatic BRAF AF, as measured by ddPCR, is a reliable surrogate for tumor burden and aggressiveness in BRAF-V600E-mutant mCRC patients treated with a BRAFi plus an anti-EGFR with or without a MEKi and identifies patients who may benefit from treatment intensification. Researchers’ findings call for additional validation of plasmatic BRAF AF to refine clinical stratification and direct treatment.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0923753423001126