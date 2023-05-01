We assessed the safety and efficacy of 2 injections of platelet-rich plasma for treating mild to moderate erectile dysfunction by conducting a prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial.

Men with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction (International Index of Erectile Function scores 11-25) were randomized to receive either 2 injections of platelet-rich plasma or placebo separated by 1 month. Primary outcome was percentage of men meeting minimum clinically important difference at 1 month after the second injection. Secondary outcomes were change in International Index of Erectile Function at 1, 3, and 6 months, and changes in penile vascular parameters and adverse events at 6 months.

We randomized 61 men: 28 into platelet-rich plasma and 33 into placebo. There was no difference between groups in percentage of men meeting minimum clinically important difference at 1 month: 14 (58.3%) in platelet-rich plasma vs 15 (53.6%) in placebo ( = .730). Mean International Index of Erectile Function-Erectile Function domain changed from 17.4 (95% CI 15.8-19.0) to 21 (17.9-24.0) at 1 month in men receiving platelet-rich plasma, vs 18.6 (17.3-19.8) to 21.6 (19.1-24.1) in the placebo group; however, there was no significant difference between groups ( = .756). There were no major adverse events and only 1 minor adverse event in each group. There were no changes in penile Doppler parameters from baseline to 6 months.

The results of our prospective, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial suggest that 2 injections of intracavernosal platelet-rich plasma separated by 1 month in men with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction is safe, but we found no difference in efficacy between platelet-rich plasma and placebo.

