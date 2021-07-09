The study sought to ascertain the incidence of gastrostomy in a paediatric population. A cross-sectional point prevalence analysis of paediatric gastrostomy was carried out in a population-based setting. Patients ranged in age from 0 to 19 years old and lived in three inner-city London boroughs: Southwark, Lambeth, and Lewisham. Patients with a gastrostomy in place were found using Home Enteral Nutrition (HEN) and community nursing databases. To confirm the current usage of a gastrostomy, electronic healthcare records were reviewed. The major outcome measures were the paediatric population’s point prevalence of gastrostomy, primary diagnosis, indication underpinning gastrostomy insertion, and age at insertion.

The overall population analysed was 946,709, with 213,920 being between the ages of 0 and 19. Of these, 179 had a gastrostomy in place, providing a gastrostomy point prevalence in the paediatric population of 83.7/100,000 children. Neurological diseases and structural abnormalities were the most common main diagnosis. The most common explanation was an unsafe swallow, followed by nutritional or fluid supplements and behavioural causes. The majority of gastrostomies were performed on children under the age of two. This is the first population-based study of paediatric gastrostomy in the United Kingdom, with a point prevalence of 84/100,000 children identified. Children aged 5 to 9 years have the highest incidence.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2021/04000/Point_Prevalence_of_Gastrostomy_in_a_Paediatric.8.aspx