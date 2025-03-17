SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Polygenic Score Shows Promise for Evaluating AUD Risk

Mar 17, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Lai D, Zhang M, Abreu M, et al. Alcohol use disorder polygenic score compared with family history and ADH1B. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(12):e2452705. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.52705

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement