Polygenic TB control and the sequence of innate/adaptive immune responses to infection: MHC-II alleles determine the size of the S100A8/9-producing neutrophil population.

Jul 15, 2024

Experts: Nadezhda Logunova,Marina Kapina,Alexander Dyatlov,Tatiana Kondratieva,Elvira Rubakova,Konstantin Majorov,Elena Kondratieva,Irina Linge,Alexander Apt

  • Nadezhda Logunova

    Laboratory for Immunogenetics, Central Tuberculosis Research Institute, Moscow, Russia.

    Marina Kapina

    Laboratory for Immunogenetics, Central Tuberculosis Research Institute, Moscow, Russia.

    Alexander Dyatlov

    Laboratory for Immunogenetics, Central Tuberculosis Research Institute, Moscow, Russia.

    Tatiana Kondratieva

    Laboratory for Immunogenetics, Central Tuberculosis Research Institute, Moscow, Russia.

    Elvira Rubakova

    Laboratory for Immunogenetics, Central Tuberculosis Research Institute, Moscow, Russia.

    Konstantin Majorov

    Laboratory for Immunogenetics, Central Tuberculosis Research Institute, Moscow, Russia.

    Elena Kondratieva

    Laboratory for Immunogenetics, Central Tuberculosis Research Institute, Moscow, Russia.

    Irina Linge

    Laboratory for Immunogenetics, Central Tuberculosis Research Institute, Moscow, Russia.

    Alexander Apt

    Laboratory for Immunogenetics, Central Tuberculosis Research Institute, Moscow, Russia.

