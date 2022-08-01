For a study, researchers sought to conduct a systematic assessment of the measurement qualities of the Polymyalgia Rheumatica Activity Score (PMR-AS) using the Consensus-based Standards for the Selection of Health Measurement Instruments (COSMIN).

PubMed, EMBASE, and CINAHL were all extensively searched. Full-text English papers containing (quantitative) data on 5 patients with PMR utilizing the PMR-AS were chosen. Seven hypotheses addressing relationships with erythrocyte sedimentation rate, physical function, quality of life, clinical illness states, ultrasonography, and treatment response were developed for construct validity and three for responsiveness. They used COSMIN criteria to analyze the structural validity, internal consistency, reliability, and measurement error of the PMR-AS, as well as the hypotheses on construct validity and responsiveness.

They could use 12 of the identified 26 papers that employed the PMR-AS. In 1, 2, 8, and 3 articles, structural validity, internal consistency, concept validity, and responsiveness were all evaluated. There was insufficient data to prove structural validity and internal consistency. There was no information on dependability or measurement inaccuracy. Despite the fact that 60% and 67% of hypotheses examined for construct validity and responsiveness were validated, there was insufficient evidence to fulfill the requirements for excellent measurement qualities.

While there was some encouraging evidence for construct validity and responsiveness of the PMR-AS, it falls short of requirements for acceptable measurement qualities in other areas. As a result, more study was required to examine its function in clinical research and care.

