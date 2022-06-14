MONDAY, June 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Past 30-day polysubstance use is reported by 32.6 percent of adults who seek substance use treatment in the United States, according to research published in the June 10 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Akadia Kacha-Ochana, M.P.H., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues examined the prevalence of past 30-day substance use patterns and the severity of problems experienced across seven biopsychosocial domains using data from the National Addictions Vigilance Intervention and Prevention Program Addiction Severity Index-Multimedia Version tool, collected from adults who seek substance use treatment.

The researchers found that alcohol was the most commonly reported substance used during the past 30 days, followed by cannabis, prescription opioids (misuse), illicit stimulants, heroin, prescription sedatives or tranquilizers (misuse), cocaine, illicit fentanyl, and prescription stimulants (misuse; 35.8, 24.9, 18.5, 14.0, 10.2, 8.5, 7.4, 4.9, and 1.8 percent, respectively). Past 30-day use of two or more substances was reported by 32.6 percent of respondents. Of the biopsychosocial domains assessed, 45.4 percent of assessments reported more severe problems with drugs, followed by psychiatric, legal, medical, employment, alcohol, and family problems (35.2, 28.8, 27.4, 25.0, 24.2, and 22.8 percent, respectively).

“Actions to enhance comprehensive substance use programs that incorporate polysubstance use and co-occurring mental health problems into strategies for prevention, treatment, and response are needed, as is expanded linkage to service,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

