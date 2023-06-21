The following is a summary of “Application of G-CSF in high-leukocyte acute myeloid leukemia is a poor prognostic factor,” published in the June 2023 issue of Hematology by Weng et al.

For a study, researchers sought to analyze the impact of granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) on outcomes in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

A total of 526 AML patients from the Haematology Department were included in the study. They were divided into a G-CSF treatment group and a no G-CSF group based on whether G-CSF was administered during the induction chemotherapy phase. The G-CSF group comprised 355 cases, while the no G-CSF group included 171 cases. Cox regression analysis and Kaplan-Meier curve analysis were utilized to evaluate the effects of G-CSF on first complete remission (CR1) and overall survival (OS). Subgroup analysis was also performed based on an initial white blood cell count of 50 * 109/L.

The administration of G-CSF was found to significantly shorten the duration of the CR1 phase and improve overall survival in patients with high leukocyte counts. Patients in the G-CSF group experienced a more favorable response than those in the no G-CSF group.

Based on the findings, caution should be exercised when considering using G-CSF or GM-CSF in AML patients, particularly those with high leukocyte counts. Further research was needed to understand better the potential benefits and risks associated with G-CSF treatment in AML and to identify patient-specific factors that may influence its effectiveness.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2220521