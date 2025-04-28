SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Portulaca oleracea L. Extract and Its Alkaloid Oleracein E Alleviates Cardiac Remodeling and Heart Failure in Mice by Targeting STAT2 Through the MAPK Signaling Inflammatory Pathway.

Apr 28, 2025

Experts: Risheng Zhao,Min Zhang,Gege Yang,Wei Liu,Hui Yu,Shuang Yan,Ting Ren,Linxin Zhang,Mengyang Wang,Haiming Sun

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Risheng Zhao

    Department of Pharmacology, College of Pharmacy, Beihua University, Jilin, China.

    Min Zhang

    College of Basic Medicine, Beihua University, Jilin, China.

    Gege Yang

    Department of Pharmacology, College of Pharmacy, Beihua University, Jilin, China.

    Wei Liu

    Department of Pharmacology, College of Pharmacy, Beihua University, Jilin, China.

    Hui Yu

    Department of Pharmacology, College of Pharmacy, Beihua University, Jilin, China.

    Shuang Yan

    Department of Ultrasonography, Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital of Jilin City Jilin Province, Jilin, China.

    Ting Ren

    College of Pharmacy, Jilin Medical University, Jilin, China.

    Linxin Zhang

    Department of Pharmacology, College of Pharmacy, Beihua University, Jilin, China.

    Mengyang Wang

    Department of Pharmacology, College of Pharmacy, Beihua University, Jilin, China.

    Haiming Sun

    Department of Pharmacology, College of Pharmacy, Beihua University, Jilin, China.

RECENT ARTICLES

