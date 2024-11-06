Positive Airway Pressure Linked to Reduced CV Events

Positive airway pressure (PAP) utilization is associated with lower all-cause mortality and major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) incidence in older adults with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Diego R. Mazzotti, PhD, from the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, and colleagues sought to determine whether PAP initiation and utilization are associated with lower mortality and incidence of MACE among older US adults with OSA. The analysis included 888,835 Medicare beneficiaries with two or more distinct OSA claims identified from multistate, statewide, multiyear Medicare fee-for-service claims data (2011 to 2020) with follow-up until death or censoring through 2020. During a median follow-up of 3.1 years, those with evidence of PAP initiation (32.6%) had significantly lower all-cause mortality (HR, 0.53) and MACE incidence risk (HR, 0.90). People in higher quartiles of annual PAP claims had lower mortality and MACE incidence risk.

Author Teresa Sellinger