Positive Donor HIV Status Non-Inferior in Kidney Transplant for Patients With HIV

Photo Credit: Natali_Mis

Among recipients with HIV, kidney transplantation from donors with HIV is non-inferior to that from donors without HIV, according to a study published in NEJM. Christine Durand, MD, and colleagues compared transplantation from deceased donors with and without HIV to recipients with HIV. The study assessed the primary outcome, which was a composite of death from any cause, graft loss, serious AEs, HIV breakthrough events, persistent failure of HIV treatment, or opportunistic infection, for non-inferiority. The researchers examined 198 patients who received a kidney from a deceased donor, including 99 with and 99 without HIV. The study demonstrated non-inferiority with an adjusted HR of 1.00 (95% CI, 0.73-1.38) for the composite outcome. At 1 and 3 years, researchers found that overall survival, survival without graft loss, and rejection were similar regardless of whether the donor had HIV. The groups had a similar incidence of AEs, infections, complications, and cancer. Recipients from donors with HIV had a higher incidence of HIV breakthrough infection (incidence rate ratio, 3.14).