Significant and sustained reductions in weight and comorbidities are seen more than a decade after metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) in adolescent patients, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons. Nestor de la Cruz-Muñoz, Jr, MD, and colleagues examined body weight, comorbidity status, social/physical function status, and long-term complications 10-18 years after MBS. The analysis included 96 patients who completed surgery at age 21 or younger. At follow-up (mean, 14.2 years), postoperative mean total body weight decreased by 32% for Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and 22.5% for laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding. Patients with pre-MBS hyperlipidemia (14.6%), asthma (10.4%), and diabetes/hyperglycemia (5.2%) reported 100% remission at follow-up (P<0.05 for all). Decreases in hypertension, sleep apnea, gastroesophageal reflux disease,

anxiety, and depression were also seen.