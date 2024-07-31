SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Positive Psychology Intervention Aids Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant Survivors

Jul 31, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Amonoo HL, et al. A positive psychology intervention in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation survivors (PATH): A pilot randomized clinical trial. J Natl Compr Canc Netw. 2024;22(2D):e237117. doi:10.6004/jnccn.2023.7117

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement