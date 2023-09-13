Post-COVID-19 Trajectories: Unfolding 2 Years After Symptoms

The following is a summary of “Trajectories of the evolution of post-COVID-19 condition, up to two years after symptoms onset,” published in the August 2023 issue of the Infectious Disease by Servier et al.

Researchers intended to identify trajectories of post-COVID-19 condition evolution up to 2 years after the onset of symptoms. The ComPaRe long COVID e-cohort is a prospective cohort of patients with SARS-CoV2 infection-related symptoms enduring at least two months. Based on symptoms collected every 60 days using the long COVID Symptom Tool, they used trajectory modeling to identify distinct trajectories in the evolution of post-COVID-19 conditions.

Between December 2020 and July 2022, 2,197 patients were enrolled in the cohort when the Omicron variant was not dominant. Three paths of post-COVID-19 condition evolution were identified: “high persistent symptoms” (4%), “rapidly decreasing symptoms” (5%), and “slowly decreasing symptoms” (91%). Participants with persistently severe symptoms were older and more likely to report a history of systemic diseases. Frequent complaints included tachycardia, bradycardia, palpitations, and arrhythmia. Participants whose symptoms diminished swiftly were younger and more likely to report a confirmed infection.

They frequently complained of diarrhea and back discomfort. A history of functional diseases was more prevalent among participants whose symptoms decreased slowly. Most patients with a post-COVID-19 condition recover slowly over time, while 5% experience rapid improvement within two years of the onset of symptoms, and 4% have a persistent condition.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971223005581