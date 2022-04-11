Opioid overprescribing after surgery is a significant public health issue in most developed countries, including New Zealand. However, there is a lack of literature on the patterns and risk factors for postoperative opioid use among general surgical patients in New Zealand. This study aimed to examine opioid use in patients undergoing general surgery at Auckland District Health Board between January and December 2019 and to identify factors associated with opioid use after surgery and persistent opioid use (defined as having filled ≥1 opioid prescription in the 91 to 180 days after surgery).

This is a retrospective cohort study. Data from patients’ electronic clinical records and community pharmacy dispensing records were extracted to obtain data on sociodemographics, surgical characteristics, comorbidities, co-prescribed medications, and opioid use.

A total of 1,110 patients were included in the study, with 42.4% dispensed an opioid following discharge after surgery. Of opioid-naïve patients who filled opioids after surgery (n = 401), 9.5% became persistent opioid users. Preoperative use of nonopioid analgesics, longer hospital stays, higher operation severity, procedure type, and higher pain scores were positively associated with opioid use, whereas older age was a negative predictor. Longer hospital stays, an initial discharge prescription with high opioid load, and female sex increased the risk of persistent opioid use. Conversely, a higher severity of surgery was associated with lower risk of persistent opioid use.

The findings suggest that a considerable proportion of patients become persistent opioid users after surgery. The risk factors identified can guide clinicians to prescribe in a manner that reduces opioid-related adverse outcomes and help guide future interventions.

