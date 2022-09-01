For a study, researchers sought to determine results by reporting weekly postoperative postdischarge VTE rates. It was possible to evaluate the effectiveness of existing recommendations. Depending on the surgical rationale, individuals undergoing colectomy may get a different length of postoperative thromboprophylaxis than those undergoing benign resections; malignant resections often require a 28-day extension of thromboprophylaxis into the postdischarge period. English national cohort study of patients who underwent colectomy between 2010 and 2019 utilizing linked primary (Clinical Practice Research Datalink) and secondary (Hospital Episode Statistics) care data. Absolute incidence rates (IRs) per 1,000 person-years and adjusted incidence rate ratios (aIRRs) for postdischarge VTE were computed for the first 4 weeks after resection and postdischarge VTE IRs for each postoperative week to 12 weeks postoperative, stratified by admission type and surgical indication. In the first 12 weeks following colectomy, 663 (0.63%) of 104,744 patients experienced post-discharge VTE. In the first 4 weeks postoperatively, postdischarge VTE IRs per 1,000 person-years were low after elective resections (benign: 20.66, 95% CI:13.73-31.08; malignant: 28.95, 95% CI:23.09-36.31); and higher after emergency resections (benign: 47.31, 95% CI: 34.43-65.02; malignant: 107.18, There was no change in postdischarge VTE risk after elective benign colectomy compared to elective malignant resections (aIRR=0.92, 95% CI:0.56-1.50). In contrast to elective malignant colectomy, postdischarge VTE risks within 4 weeks of emergency resections were considerably higher for both benign and malignant reasons (aIRR=1.89, 95% CI: 1.22-2.94 and 3.13, 2.06-4.76). Emergency benign colectomy patients might benefit from extended VTE prophylaxis since postdischarge VTE risk within 4 weeks of colectomy is about ∼2-fold higher following emergency benign compared with elective malignant resections.

