Acute postoperative pain is still an urgent problem in surgery. Today there are many drugs for pain relief, but at the same time, the adequacy of postoperative analgesia for the subjective assessments of patients does not exceed 50%. Therefore, taking into account the pathophysiology of acute pain syndrome, it is necessary to inject an anesthetic directly near the operating field, which can be achieved by long-term conduction anesthesia. So, in the area of the head and neck, there are several techniques (G. Brown, J. Bershet, V. M. Uvarov, J. S. Vaisblat, V. A. Dubov and V. D. Dunaevsky, P. Yu. Stolyarenko), but all of them have a metric definition of the point at the near and do not take into account the individual anatomical characteristics of patients, as well as anastomoses of the nerves. Therefore, the goal of our work was to create an optimal complex of conductive postoperative pain relief taking into account the pathophysiology of acute pain and the characteristics of postoperative defects in patients with pathology of the maxillofacial region. We have proposed a combination of three blockades: central anesthesia at the foramen ovale, angular glossopharyngeal nerve block and superficial cervical plexus block with prolonged catheterization. This technique of anesthesia allows you to carry out dressings painlessly and in full. It also significantly improves the ability to swallow, even with a probe. It has a positive effect on the state of moisture in the oral cavity.

