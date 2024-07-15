Postoperative evaluation of special needs and healthy patients with endodontic treatment under general anesthesia: a retrospective research.

This retrospective clinical study was undertaken to comparatively evaluate the number of restorative treatments, endodontic treatments, and tooth extractions performed for patients under general anesthesia due to dental anxiety or special needs between 2015 and 2022 and to examine the pain, bleeding, nausea, and vomiting data of those patients.

In total, 1165 patients underwent dental treatment under general anesthesia in the faculty hospital. Those under the age of 15 and with no endodontic procedure planned (n = 918) were excluded, followed by those with incomplete data (n = 25) and those without endodontic treatment (n = 25). Patients who underwent at least one endodontic treatment were finally included in the study (n = 184). Patients were divided into two groups: healthy and with special needs. Dental treatments were recorded as endodontic, restorative, and teeth extractions. Endodontic treatments were classified according to the tooth type (premolar, molar, and incisors). The composite restorations were classified as anterior, occlusal (O), occluso-distal (OD) or occluso-mesial (OM), and mesio-occluso-distal (MOD) restorations and patients’ post-treatment pain, nausea, vomiting, and bleeding were recorded. The data were analyzed statistically.

Among the 184 patients included in the study, 70 (38%) were healthy, and 114 (62%) had special needs. Postoperative bleeding was observed more in patients with special needs (χ = 4.189, p < 0.05), whereas pain was observed more in healthy patients (U = 2922.00, p < 0.05). While the number of anterior, O, and MOD restorations was higher in patients with special needs, the number of OD or OM restorations was higher in healthy patients (χ = 74.877, p < 0.05).

Patients with special needs undergo a greater number of restorative treatments compared to control patients, which may be associated with the inadequate oral hygiene care of such patients. However, restorative treatment is mostly indicated for such patients in our faculty hospital, which may indicate that a conservative approach is taken. Additionally, the finding that postoperative bleeding was more severe in this group of patients compared to the control group in this study may emphasize the need to consider more possible complications after general anesthesia in these patients.

