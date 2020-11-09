The consumption of electric cigar is not that easy. This is because of the reason that this the kind of cigar that is practically more harmful than the ordinary cigars available in the marketplace at a reasonable price. This is because of the reason that the most important element ketene which is prevalent in the cigar is made using a very technical and complex process. The manufacturing survey of Northern America was able to prove that the ketene is made using various other elements which include charcoal, char-mar, coke and coking coal. These are mixed in the ratio of 1:1:1:2 and hence, are mixed under room temperature which ranges between 102 degrees Celsius to 145 degrees celsius. The atmospheric pressure is reduced to a minimum and hence, an attempt is made to provide for the aim in the best possible manner. The product is also known for causing an increased amount of injury and hence, the likeliness of lung failure is able to increase by an added amount of 15-17 percent. In addition, there has been a huge demand in the market, however, an attempt is being made to cure them in the minimum possible time.

Ref art: https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/full/10.1164/rccm.202003-0654LE