PPCCC’s Impact on IOL Stability After Cataract Surgery

The following is a summary of “Postoperative intraocular lens stability following cataract surgery with or without primary posterior continuous curvilinear capsulorrhexis: an intra-individual randomized controlled trial,” published in the September 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Huang et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to evaluate the effect of primary posterior continuous curvilinear capsulorrhexis (PPCCC) on the positional stability of intraocular lenses (IOLs).

They conducted a randomized controlled trial with 31 patients (62 eyes). Each patient’s eyes were randomly assigned to either the PPCCC group (18 right eyes and 13 left eyes) or the group without PPCCC (NPCCC group). Both groups received one-piece foldable hydrophobic acrylic IOLs, but the PPCCC group underwent additional manual PPCCC before implantation. Examinations were conducted at 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, and 3 months, collecting and analyzing data on IOL tilt (x, y), decentration (x, y), anterior chamber depth (z), and refractive prediction error using Pentacam.

The results showed the range of IOL position change over 3 months was comparable between the PPCCC and NPCCC groups, indicating smaller values for tilt and decentration indices in the PPCCC group. PPCCC eyes exhibited similar tilt and decentration compared to NPCCC eyes, with mean tilt (x, y), decentration (x, y), and anterior chamber depth (ACD) being 1.04 ± 0.56 °, 0.90 ± 0.64°, 0.239 ± 0.140 mm, 0.233 ± 0.133 mm, and 4.01 ± 0.32 mm, in the PPCCC group, versus 1.09 ± 0.76°, 1.10 ± 0.82°, 0.252 ± 0.153 mm, 0.244 ± 0.155 mm, and 4.01 ± 0.38 mm, in the NPCCC group. The refractive prediction error in the PPCCC group showed a mild hyperopic shift compared to the NPCCC group (0.13 ± 0.50 vs. 0.05 ± 0.39; P=0.208), and there was no difference in corrected distance visual acuity (CDVA) between the two groups (0.027 ± 0.014 vs. 0.059 ± 0.185; P=0.377).

They concluded that PPCCC is a safe and effective cataract surgery technique with good IOL positional stability and visual acuity.

