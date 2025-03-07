Practical Tips to Alleviate Burnout: What Is Contemplative Care?

In her article, Navigating the Complexities of a Strained Medical System, my colleague at Northern Virginia Family Practice Associates, Dr. Cecily D. Havert, builds on her earlier work discussing the rising incidence of healthcare burnout and using contemplative care to rediscover compassion and combat these negative forces.

The Problem: Healthcare Burnout & Moral Injury

Our broken medical system leads to what Dr. Havert describes as the “depersonalized conveyor belt” of care, generating moral injury for healthcare professionals and caregivers. Physicians, nurses, and other caregivers are increasingly overwhelmed by administrative tasks that detract from the art of medicine. For instance, physicians spend nearly two hours on electronic health record tasks for every one hour of direct patient care.

Matthieu Ricard, a molecular genetics expert turned monk, explains how healthcare professionals can suffer “empathy fatigue,” which happens when caregivers are overwhelmed by their patients’ pain. Emotional exhaustion limits caregiver’s ability to form meaningful relationships.

The Role of Contemplative Care in Healing

Dr. Havert emphasizes the importance of contemplative care, a practice rooted in mindfulness and compassion. Contemplative care involves developing awareness of one’s inner experiences and creating space for intentional, empathetic responses rather than reactive ones. This approach allows caregivers to maintain emotional balance while remaining present with their patients. By integrating mindfulness practices, caregivers can rediscover their purpose and better navigate the demands of their roles.

Systemic Solutions: Rebuilding the Foundation of Healthcare

Burnout doesn’t come from “doctoring”—it stems from the administrative burdens that distract caregivers from their calling. Recognizing this, many healthcare systems treat burnout as a public health issue. Solutions such as wellness programs are helpful but insufficient when the core challenges lie outside an individual’s control.

At Northern Virginia Family Practice (NVFP), compassion is central to the care model for patients and professionals. For example, NVFP fosters team collaboration and dedicates time to profoundly listening to patients, which helps rebuild trust and purpose in the profession.

A Path Forward

Healthcare burnout is not inevitable. Together, we can rebuild healthcare to honor its true essence: a profession rooted in care, connection, and compassion.