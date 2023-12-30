Precision Medicine in Cardiometabolic Diseases: Advancing Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

The following is a summary of “Case for Precision Medicine in the Prevention, diagnosis, and Treatment of Cardiometabolic Diseases in Low-income and middle-income countries,” published in the December 2023 issue of Diabetes & Endocrinology by Misra, et al.

In most places, cardiovascular and metabolic illnesses are the main preventable reasons of death. Cardiometabolic diseases’ reasons, symptoms, and development are very different worldwide. So are the tools and methods used to stop and treat them. Because of this, there was no one answer, and health care should be tailored, if not to each person (this is called personalized health care), then at least to small groups of people in the community (this is called precision medicine). As part of this adaptation, health care should be tailored to each person’s disease based on race, biology, behavior, surroundings, and other subjective traits.

They should also think about the available resources and facilities that can be used in the area. Getting the evidence needed for fair precision medicine with enough data from all target populations is possible. Also, the idea that research done in high-income countries will work well in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) is not a good one, as many migration studies and cross-ethnic comparisons have shown. However, most of the data used in precision medicine studies comes from people with European ancestry who live in countries with high incomes.

This series of papers discusses the reasons for and against precision medicine for cardiometabolic diseases in LMICs. They also talk about important things to remember when implementing this idea. They’ll focus on three ideas: First, global health gaps will worsen if They don’t look into and use precision medicine for cardiometabolic disease in LMICs. Second, because of the success in treating viral diseases, some LMICs may already be ready to use cardiometabolic precision medicine when right. Third, a community’s health is likely to improve over time, thanks to precision medicine. The biggest gains are likely to happen in places with less developed healthcare systems. They list the most important things that should be done to make precision medicine work in LMICs.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S221385872300164X