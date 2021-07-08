Long-term immunisation programmes are effective in preventing tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) in tick-endemic areas. A booster dose of a polygeline-free inactivated TBE vaccine (Encepur Adults, GSK) given around 3 years after initial immunisation according to one of three permitted vaccination regimens in adults and adolescents resulted in antibody persistence for 10 years. Based on individual antibody NT titers measured 10 years after booster vaccination, the study utilised several power-law models (PLMs) to predict long-term persistence of anti-TBE virus neutralisation test (NT) antibody titers over a period of 20 years post-booster dosage.

For all vaccine schedules, PLMs were fitted using pooled data. A mean NT titer of 261 (95 percent prediction interval: 22–3096) was projected 20 years after booster vaccination with TBE vaccine, which was significantly higher than the established threshold of protection (NT titers 10). The modelled data imply that booster dosage intervals could be increased without decreasing TBE protection.

Reference: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2019.1700712