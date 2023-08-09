Predicting Chemotherapy Response in Bladder Cancer: Biodynamic Study Shows Promising Results

The following is a summary of “Biodynamic prediction of neoadjuvant chemotherapy response: Results from a prospective multicenter study of predictive accuracy among muscle-invasive bladder cancer patients,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Urologic Oncology by Laviana et al.

Biodynamic signatures (temporal patterns of microscopic motion within a three-dimensional tumor explant) provide highly predictive phenomic biomarkers for therapeutic response. Researchers evaluated the predictive accuracy of a biodynamic drug response classifier in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) patients undergoing neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) by utilizing motility contrast tomography, which provides a simple, rapid assessment of motion patterns in living tissue. From July 2018 to June 2020, a multi-institutional prospective observational study (NCT03739177) screened one hundred-five consecutive bladder cancer patients suspected of having MIBC, of whom thirty underwent NAC and radical cystectomy.

Biodynamic signatures of treatment-naive fresh bladder tumor specimens obtained after transurethral resection were measured in fragments of living bladder tumors challenged with standard-of-care cytotoxins. According to institutional guidelines, patients received gemcitabine and cisplatin or dose-dense methotrexate, vinblastine, doxorubicin, and cisplatin before radical cystectomy. Using a one-left-out cross-validation protocol to minimize over-fitting, a 4-level classifier was devised to predict pathologic complete response (pCR) versus incomplete response. The area under the curve is a measure of predictive accuracy.

About 9 out of 30 (30%) patients obtained pCR. Biodynamically “favoured” (scoring ≥3) and “strongly favoured” (scoring 4) regimens accurately predicted pCR at rates of 66.7% (4 of 6) and 100% (4 of 4) using the 4-level classifier. P<0.0001 indicated that biodynamically “favoured” scores predicted pCR with a sensitivity of 88% and a negative predictive value of 95%. Only 5% (1 of 20 patients) attained pCR with regimens scoring 1 or 2, indicating a subpar to nonexistent response to NAC. The area beneath the receiver operating curve was 96% (95% Confidence Interval: 79%–99%, P<0.0001). Validating this model prospectively is the trajectory of the future. Biodynamic scoring accurately predicts response in patients with MIBC receiving NAC and can significantly expand the scope of appropriate management intervention.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S107814392200477X