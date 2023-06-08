The following is a summary of “Assessing the Risk of Further Decompensation and Survival in Patients With Cirrhosis With Variceal Bleeding as Their First Decompensation Event,” published in the May 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Gupta, et al.

Limited information was available regarding the long-term outcomes of patients with compensated cirrhosis who present with acute variceal bleeding (AVB) as their initial and sole decompensating event. For a study, researchers sought to assess the incidence of subsequent decompensation, survival rates, and risk factors associated with mortality in these patients.

The retrospective study analyzed data from a single center and included patients (n = 463) with otherwise compensated cirrhosis who presented with AVB as their initial decompensating event. The incidence of individual decompensation events and survival rates were estimated using competing risk analysis. Risk factors for poor outcomes were identified.

The mean age of the patients was 47.4 years, with the majority (86.5%) being males. Alcohol-related liver disease (42.3%) and viral cirrhosis (22.4%) were the main etiologies, and the median Model for End-Stage Liver Disease (MELD) score at baseline was 14 (11-15).

During a median follow-up period of 42 months, 292 patients experienced further decompensations, including ascites (n = 283; 96.9%), rebleeding (n = 157; 53.8%), and hepatic encephalopathy (n = 71; 24.3%). The frequency of most events was similar across different etiologies, except for acute-on-chronic liver failure, which was more common in nonviral cirrhosis (Gray test, P = 0.042). Patients with viral and nonviral cirrhosis had comparable survival rates (5-year survival: 91% and 80.1%, respectively; P = 0.062). Patients who experienced early further decompensation (within 6 weeks of the index AVB event) had higher mortality (52.5% vs. 20.2% for late decompensations; P < 0.001). Active alcohol consumption (hazard ratio [HR]: 9 [5.31-15.3], P < 0.001), high white blood cell count at presentation (HR: 2.5 [1.4-4.4], P = 0.001), and early decompensation (HR: 6.2 [3.6-10.6], P < 0.001) were identified as predictors of poor survival.

Despite a substantial incidence of further decompensation, the 5-year survival rate for patients with this stage of cirrhosis exceeded 80% across all etiologies without early further decompensation and active alcohol consumption.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/Abstract/2023/05000/Assessing_the_Risk_of_Further_Decompensation_and.19.aspx