Cystic fibrosis-related diabetes (CFRD) is associated with reduced life expectancy in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF). Voice analysis may be a convenient method for diagnosing and monitoring CFRD. This study aims to determine the relationship between voice characteristics and markers of glucose and glycemic control and to identify if voice analysis can predict high blood glucose levels and glycemic control in adults with CFRD. We conducted a prospective cross-sectional study in adults with CF from March to December 2021. We recorded 3-second voice samples of a sustained /a/ vowel and analyzed voice characteristic using the Computerized Speech Lab with the Multi-Dimensional Voice Program. In female participants with CFRD, the noise-to-harmonic ratio was significantly lower in those with HbA1c ≥ 7. Furthermore, fundamental frequency variation was significantly lower in both male and female participants with CFRD who had a glucose level of 200 mg/dL or higher at the time of collection. This finding was also associated with a high level of point-of-care glucose. The human voice has potential as a non-invasive tool for measuring glucose levels and glycemic control status in CFRD patients in the future.© 2023. The Author(s).