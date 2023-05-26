The following is a summary of “SERUM METABOLITES PREDICT INCIDENT ATRIAL FIBRILLATION IN A COMMUNITY-BASED POPULATION,” published in the March 2023 issue of Cardiology by Limpitikul, et al.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a common heart rhythm disorder that is linked to stroke, heart failure, increased mortality, and higher healthcare costs. Early identification of individuals at risk of developing AF could enable targeted intervention to mitigate these poor outcomes. For a study, researchers aimed to identify serum metabolites associated with incident AF.

They used data from the UK Biobank, a large community-based study of over 500,000 individuals, where a subset of participants had their serum metabolites and lipids quantified using nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards models, adjusted for AF risk factors, were used to identify non-lipid metabolites that predict incident AF.

The analysis included 115,476 participants with quantified serum metabolites, with an average age of 56±8 years, of which 55% were women and 94% were white. Over a median follow-up of 11±2 years, 5,542 participants (5%) developed incident AF. They found that albumin, histidine, valine, leucine, alanine, isoleucine, and creatinine levels were negatively associated with incident AF, while acetone level was positively associated with incident AF (Figure).

In conclusion, the study identified multiple metabolites that are associated with incident AF in a large community-based population. They aimed to develop a prediction model that can complement existing tools for identifying individuals at risk of developing AF and uncover novel signaling pathways that could provide further mechanistic insights into AF.

Source: jacc.org/doi/10.1016/S0735-1097%2823%2900453-9