Predicting Intraoperative HI in Normotensive Pheochromocytoma Patients: A Nomogram Approach

The following is a summary of “Nomogram for Predicting Intraoperative Hemodynamic Instability in Patients With Normotensive Pheochromocytoma,” published in the July 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Liu, et al.

During surgery, hemodynamic instability (HI) can negatively impact outcomes in patients with normotensive pheochromocytoma (NP). For a study, researchers sought to characterize the hemodynamics of NP and develop a prediction model for intraoperative HI, which was also externally validated.

Data from 117 patients with NP (derivation cohort) and 40 patients with normotensive adrenal myelolipoma (NAM) who underwent laparoscopic adrenalectomy from January 2011 to November 2021 were collected retrospectively. Another data set from 22 patients with NP (independent validation cohort) from a different hospital during the same period was also collected. Hemodynamic characteristics of NP and NAM patients were compared, and machine learning models were used to identify risk factors associated with HI. The final model was presented in the form of a nomogram.

Out of 117 patients with NP, 48 (41%) experienced HI, significantly higher than NAM patients. The multivariate logistic regression, including age, tumor size, fasting plasma glucose, and preoperative systolic blood pressure, showed good discrimination in predicting HI, with area under the curve (AUC) values of 0.8286 (95% CI 0.6875-0.9696) for internal validation and 0.7667 (95% CI 0.5386-0.9947) for independent validation.

The model’s sensitivity and positive predictive value were 0.6667 and 0.7692 for internal validation and 0.9167 and 0.6111 for independent validation, respectively. The nomogram displayed net benefits across various risk thresholds in decision curve analysis.

Patients with NP experienced HI during laparoscopic adrenalectomy. The nomogram developed in the study provided a tool for individualized prediction of intraoperative HI in patients with NP.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/7/1657/6991906?redirectedFrom=fulltext