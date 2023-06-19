The following is a summary of “Early trajectory of clinical global impression as a transdiagnostic predictor of psychiatric hospitalisation: a retrospective cohort study” published in the May 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Maxime, et al.

Identifying those patients most likely to require psychiatric hospitalization is essential for enhancing service delivery and patient outcomes. Existing predictors are limited to specific clinical scenarios and have not been validated with real-world data, thereby limiting their translational potential. This study aimed to ascertain if early trajectories of Clinical Global Impression Severity are predictive of 6-month hospitalization risk. This retrospective cohort study utilized information from the NeuroBlu database, a network of electronic health records from 25 mental healthcare providers in the United States. Inclusion criteria included patients with an ICD-9 or ICD-10 code for major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or personality disorder.

Using this cohort, the researchers evaluated whether clinical severity and instability (measured by Clinical Global Impression Severity) during two months were predictors of psychiatric hospitalization within the subsequent six months. A total of 36,914 patients were included (mean age: 29·7 years (standard deviation: 17·5); 21,156 (57·3%) female, 15,748 (42·7%) male; 20,559 (55·7%) female). White, 4,842 (13·1%) Black or African-American, 286 (0·8%) Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, 300 (0·8%) Asian, 139 (0·4%) American Indian or Alaska Native, 524 (1·4%) Other or Mixed Race, and 10,264 (27·8%) Unknown Race). Clinical severity and instability were independent predictors of hospitalization risk (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] 1·09, 95% CI 1·07–1·10 for every standard deviation [SD] increase in instability; 1·11, 1·09–1·12 for every SD increase in severity; P<0·0001 for both).

These associations were consistent across all diagnoses, age groups, males and females, and in multiple robustness analyses, including when clinical severity and clinical instability were based on the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 instead of Clinical Global Impression Severity measurements. Patients in the top half of the cohort for clinical severity and instability had a higher risk of hospitalization than those in the bottom half along both dimensions (HR 1·45, 95% CI 1·39–1·52; P<0.0001). Clinical instability and severity are independent predictors of future hospitalization risk, regardless of diagnosis, age group, or gender, and across all diagnoses and age groups. These findings could aid clinicians in making prognoses and identifying patients who are most likely to benefit from intensive interventions. They could also aid healthcare providers in planning service delivery by incorporating additional detail into risk prediction tools that incorporate other risk factors.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2215036623000664