The following is a summary of “Mucosal Atrophy Predicts Poorer Outcomes in Pediatric Ulcerative Colitis—A National Inception Cohort Study,” published in the May 2023 issue of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Stenke, et al.

The outcomes of pediatric ulcerative colitis (UC) can vary widely, and there is a need to identify predictors of disease course. Mucosal atrophy (MA) is a histological abnormality characterized by abnormalities in the intestinal glands of the colon. For a study, researchers sought to determine the prevalence of MA in a national cohort of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed UC and assess its impact on disease outcomes.

Children under 16 with UC were diagnosed at a single referral center. Patients were classified using the Paris classification system at the time of diagnosis, and disease activity was assessed using the Pediatric Ulcerative Colitis Activity Index. Biopsies from all segments of the colon were examined for the presence of MA. Patients were followed prospectively, and the primary outcome of interest was corticosteroid-free remission at 1 year. Secondary outcomes included relapse, treatment escalation, and colectomy within 2 years.

Of 251 pediatric patients with UC (mean age 11.8 years, 55% male), 38 (15%) had MA detected on the diagnostic biopsy. Baseline characteristics were similar between patients with and without MA, and there was no difference in the rate of steroid-free remission or moderate-severe UC at 1 year. However, patients with MA had higher use of steroids (29% vs 15%, P = 0.04) and immunomodulators (40% vs 21%, P = 0.04) at 6 months, increased use of biologics at 1 year (34% vs 16%, P = 0.03), experienced earlier relapse (mean ± SD 29.4 ± 26.1 vs 46.7 ± 43.4 weeks after diagnosis, P = 0.02), and had higher rates of colectomy within 2 years (21% vs 8%, P = 0.01).

Children with MA at diagnosis had higher colectomy rates despite earlier treatment escalation and similar baseline disease severity scores. MA was identified as a promising new prognostic marker in children with newly diagnosed UC.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Fulltext/2023/05000/Mucosal_Atrophy_Predicts_Poorer_Outcomes_in.9.aspx